A great smoke! Sweet flavor and hits just right during a long day at the warehouse. Perfect for a wake and bake or for an intense video game day. Makes puzzles a breeze as it sparks creativity and I actually don’t mind dishes after smoking(although you WILL need tunes or YouTube/TikTok) as you’ll want the mental stimulation. 4/5 because it’s a little harsh on the first couple of drags then a smooth smoke.