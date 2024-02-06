Strawberry Kiwi reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Kiwi.
Strawberry Kiwi strain effects
Strawberry Kiwi strain flavors
Strawberry Kiwi strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Fatigue
d........e
February 6, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Good creativity, very nice smell with kiwi and strawberry notes. Dense nugs with a lot of frost
w........a
December 21, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
A great smoke! Sweet flavor and hits just right during a long day at the warehouse. Perfect for a wake and bake or for an intense video game day. Makes puzzles a breeze as it sparks creativity and I actually don’t mind dishes after smoking(although you WILL need tunes or YouTube/TikTok) as you’ll want the mental stimulation. 4/5 because it’s a little harsh on the first couple of drags then a smooth smoke.
n........4
September 6, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
Sleepy
Very relaxing! 10/10
f........0
April 1, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Hungry
Talkative
Very cool. Big fan
C........3
December 9, 2024
Creative
Focused
A few hits from my bowl and life feels ok
j........2
March 6, 2024
This strain in the Natural State edible, is absolutely ineffective. Supposed to be 20mg each, but can't be even 1mg. Second time trying and they are still a ripoff.
c........5
January 24, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
Delicious