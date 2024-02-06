stock photo similar to Strawberry Kiwi
Strawberry Kiwi
Strawberry Kiwi is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 65% sativa and 35% indica. Strawberry Kiwi is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Strawberry Kiwi typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Strawberry Kiwi’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Kiwi, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Strawberry Kiwi strain effects
Strawberry Kiwi strain flavors
Strawberry Kiwi strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Strawberry Kiwi strain reviews7
d........e
February 6, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
w........a
December 21, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
n........4
September 6, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
Sleepy