Strawberry Mochi reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Mochi.
Strawberry Mochi strain effects
Reported by 16 real people like you
Strawberry Mochi strain flavors
Strawberry Mochi strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Cramps
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
l........t
February 19, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Talkative
79 year old male with severe PTSD from traumatic head injuries. this gave me energy, making for a way better-than-normal morning. Quite talkative and happy feeling! even managed to do some household chores without agony. suffering from spinal stenosis, joint inflation, and other pains that come with age and a lifetime of physical labor. managed the chores without the usual ohh and ouch etc.
c........5
September 29, 2022
Creative
Giggly
So today was a good day! Rolled a nice blunt of this very colorful tasting strain. Smoked about half the blunt and started to feel relaxed and happy. Was watching sports center and just had a time laughing at Stephen A Smith and Dan pick on one another. Then the creativeness popped up. My wife all of a sudden wanted to vacuum out the dryer vent so 30 minutes later I'm replacing dryer hoses and shit. Don't go too far and smoke the whole blunt or you will be stuck like chuck to the couch!
h........1
December 13, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Tastes like tart strawberry and vanilla!! Nice body high and decent head high
s........4
November 19, 2022
Energetic
Happy
Hungry
Talkative
very strong but definitely don't smoke to much of this if you have anxiety.
1........b
June 21, 2023
Anxious
Dizzy
Headache
I am a frequent every day smoker, and strawberry mochi gave me a panic attack every time i smoked it, heart rate sky rockets to about 140 bpm, and i can’t fall asleep, very strong strain, wouldn’t recommend, unless you’re into that.
a........6
February 9, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
The taste was great. Had a aftershock, lol. Definitely recommend for anxiety, PTSD.
s........5
January 8, 2023
Creative
Giggly
Talkative
Tingly
I smoked this strain out of a bong and I did about a .5 bowel and I was pretty high and it taste great and smelled great
a........a
May 2, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Uplifted
Was so good. Me and my friend smoked and he was seeing fireworks whenever he closes his eyes.