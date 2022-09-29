Strawberry Mochi
Strawberry Mochi effects are mostly energizing.
Strawberry Mochi is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Mochi and Strawberry. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and uplifted. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Strawberry Mochi, before let us know! Leave a review.
Strawberry Mochi strain effects
Strawberry Mochi strain flavors
Strawberry Mochi strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Cramps
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Strawberry Mochi strain reviews(16)
c........5
September 29, 2022
Creative
Giggly
Happy
So today was a good day! Rolled a nice blunt of this very colorful tasting strain. Smoked about half the blunt and started to feel relaxed and happy. Was watching sports center and just had a time laughing at Stephen A Smith and Dan pick on one another. Then the creativeness popped up. My wife all of a sudden wanted to vacuum out the dryer vent so 30 minutes later I'm replacing dryer hoses and shit. Don't go too far and smoke the whole blunt or you will be stuck like chuck to the couch!
m........s
April 15, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
The look was big soft dark green/purple nugs, sticky and covered in crystals. The smell was maybe the highlight, very loud. It had a very sour chemical/diesel scent, while the taste was more sweet and cakey. It made me cough a ton, then me and my brother went on a very spontaneous walk with our dogs. An hour or so later I was very sleepy and ready for a nap. Great stuff
e........y
April 7, 2024
Anxious
The only strain that’s made me anxious and paranoid.