So today was a good day! Rolled a nice blunt of this very colorful tasting strain. Smoked about half the blunt and started to feel relaxed and happy. Was watching sports center and just had a time laughing at Stephen A Smith and Dan pick on one another. Then the creativeness popped up. My wife all of a sudden wanted to vacuum out the dryer vent so 30 minutes later I'm replacing dryer hoses and shit. Don't go too far and smoke the whole blunt or you will be stuck like chuck to the couch!