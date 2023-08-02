Strawberry Pie reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Pie.
Strawberry Pie strain effects
Strawberry Pie strain flavors
Strawberry Pie strain helps with
- 63% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 36% of people say it helps with Stress
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
i........r
August 2, 2023
Creative
Energetic
taste reminds me of my fave costco fruit snacks as a kid. 1.5g joints calmed my stress down before chores. though i did procrastinate a bit but it was on other things i needed to finish later. cured tummy pain & made me eat. :) gonna go melt into music now ttyl 💕🤪
R........9
May 25, 2022
Euphoric
I think it is a very good head high, wont couch lock you but is very elevated. Feeling good on a wednesday morning.
D........a
October 27, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
SP hit me like a Indica, but as said before, doesn’t put you-in da-couch. Love the effects of this strain, very happy and euphoric. The buds were beautiful to look at and tested at 26% THC. Taste was earthy and sweet, but no strawberries. Just a wonderful medication. Enjoy 😉
d........t
May 29, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
Grown by the right grower, this is some of the freshest most smelly gas I've ever seen. Literally seems like it came out the oven how fresh it looks and magnificent the smell is. Doesn't really knock you in the couch and taste very earthy-strawberry but sweet crust like of the pie. Insane stuff.
o........t
September 15, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Good strain, kinda tastes like coconut
n........3
September 22, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Was a little suspicious of this one based on other reviews- thought it wouldn’t be the kind of high I enjoy- but i was pleasantly surprised! Absurdly sticky nugs, smells like strawberry, and two hits in, it hits right back in the best way. My gf and i agree, this strain feels like sitting in a hot tub! Favorite strain ive ever smoked tbh!
b........s
December 27, 2024
Giggly
Happy
surprisingly spicy lol, it’s a sweet and spicy mix kind of like a tajin dipped strawberry. wonderful!!
s........g
May 20, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Very sweet and earthy. One of my new top favorite strains