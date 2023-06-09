This strain is instantly one of the favourites. The smell, taste, effects, everything is uniquely good. Strawberry sherbet smells like very sweet strawberries but also green and flowery. The taste is definetly present while smoking, very sweet. The smoke feels almost like nothing at all, but of course that's partly thanks to the quality of the product I was smoking. The effects seem to take a little longer to take place, but when they do, it overwhelms you with good vibes and a nice head high thanks to the high THC. Body relaxation and pain reduction aren't the most prominent effects of this strain, but they are noticeably present, and you're still clearly smoking a mostly indica strain (60%). This is the cleanest feeling high I've ever probably had. The effects also leave your body very discreetly, and you hardly even notice it. Smooth.