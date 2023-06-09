Strawberry Sherbet
Strawberry Sherbet
SSh
Hybrid
Creative
Energetic
Uplifted
Strawberry
Vanilla
Sweet
Strawberry Sherbet effects are mostly energizing.
write a review
Strawberry Sherbet is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, energetic, and uplifted. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Strawberry Sherbet, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Strawberry SherbetOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Strawberry Sherbet strain effects
Reported by 17 real people like you
Strawberry Sherbet strain flavors
Strawberry Sherbet strain helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Pain
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 17% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Strawberry Sherbet products near you
Similar to Strawberry Sherbet near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Strawberry Sherbet strain reviews(17)
Read all reviews
h........3
June 9, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
the smell was a little... catfishing, compared to the taste. I was shocked when I tasted literal strawberry shortcake in my mouth. I took a "Gina Glob" (iykyk😂) for my first time trying this strain and I was not disappointed. I'm feeling really good, I'm cleaning my house, like able to clean one room before getting side tracked cleaning the next, my back does not hurt 🙌, I haven't got a headache yet 🤞, and I was able to write this post while the toddler is making me remember phone numbers and play cash register 🤣. Super happy with my choice of strain this go round.
l........i
January 24, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
This strain is instantly one of the favourites. The smell, taste, effects, everything is uniquely good. Strawberry sherbet smells like very sweet strawberries but also green and flowery. The taste is definetly present while smoking, very sweet. The smoke feels almost like nothing at all, but of course that's partly thanks to the quality of the product I was smoking. The effects seem to take a little longer to take place, but when they do, it overwhelms you with good vibes and a nice head high thanks to the high THC. Body relaxation and pain reduction aren't the most prominent effects of this strain, but they are noticeably present, and you're still clearly smoking a mostly indica strain (60%). This is the cleanest feeling high I've ever probably had. The effects also leave your body very discreetly, and you hardly even notice it. Smooth.
t........y
June 26, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
CRU Cannabis, 27.9%. One of the oldest eighths in my collection, and for good reason —saved for rainy days. Unmistakably Sherbet with a skunky-sweet puppy breath smell and quick pain relief effects, with a blast of positive energy from the Strawberry Cough. Reliable mood lifter, even in microdoses. The kind of strain that has you waving hello to your neighbors. Really helped to ward away the pandemic depression.