Strawberry Sherbet reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Sherbet.
Strawberry Sherbet strain effects
Reported by 17 real people like you
Strawberry Sherbet strain flavors
Strawberry Sherbet strain helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Pain
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 17% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
h........3
June 9, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
the smell was a little... catfishing, compared to the taste. I was shocked when I tasted literal strawberry shortcake in my mouth. I took a "Gina Glob" (iykyk😂) for my first time trying this strain and I was not disappointed. I'm feeling really good, I'm cleaning my house, like able to clean one room before getting side tracked cleaning the next, my back does not hurt 🙌, I haven't got a headache yet 🤞, and I was able to write this post while the toddler is making me remember phone numbers and play cash register 🤣. Super happy with my choice of strain this go round.
l........i
January 24, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
This strain is instantly one of the favourites. The smell, taste, effects, everything is uniquely good. Strawberry sherbet smells like very sweet strawberries but also green and flowery. The taste is definetly present while smoking, very sweet. The smoke feels almost like nothing at all, but of course that's partly thanks to the quality of the product I was smoking. The effects seem to take a little longer to take place, but when they do, it overwhelms you with good vibes and a nice head high thanks to the high THC. Body relaxation and pain reduction aren't the most prominent effects of this strain, but they are noticeably present, and you're still clearly smoking a mostly indica strain (60%). This is the cleanest feeling high I've ever probably had. The effects also leave your body very discreetly, and you hardly even notice it. Smooth.
t........y
June 26, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
CRU Cannabis, 27.9%. One of the oldest eighths in my collection, and for good reason —saved for rainy days. Unmistakably Sherbet with a skunky-sweet puppy breath smell and quick pain relief effects, with a blast of positive energy from the Strawberry Cough. Reliable mood lifter, even in microdoses. The kind of strain that has you waving hello to your neighbors. Really helped to ward away the pandemic depression.
f........n
December 31, 2021
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
CRU cart from The Syndicate LE ngl it’s a high that gets you pretty smacked for a hybrid
k........6
January 8, 2022
Creative
Happy
Tingly
Uplifted
Strawberry Sherbet. Bought in the Netherlands. Bud looks incredible dense/compact. Aroma's are very pleasently flowery. Lots of trichomes visable. Colors are light green, with dark green silverglittery layers and orange/brown hairs. Impressive sight. Vaped this bud with my Zeus ARC GT. The vape taste is so sweet and flowery! And smooth as well. The effect took a bit to hit. but it hit me well in the neck. My head feels uplifted, while my neck is a heavy anchor. 20 minuts in... my brain is a crushed panini. I can't think of anything. And controling my lumbs have become a challange. Very sedative high. Can't feel my body from shoulders down. actually... I only feel my shoulders and nothing else. while writing this review my arms and fingers feel like branches like Groot. I'm truely F-ing high.
m........y
December 25, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Very smooth taste. Sit back and zone out. Great outdoor yield. Easy to grow outdoor. I'm about to start and indoor plant. I'll let you know the difference.
j........y
June 28, 2022
Energetic
Tingly
Uplifted
I took one (1) singular hit then felt compelled to do Pilates for 20 minutes. 10/10 would recommend.
a........4
January 14, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
Dank star- strawberry sherbet- nice sweet mellow. Help relax, mellow and calm with slight uplifting vibe