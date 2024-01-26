Strawberry Slush reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Slush.
Strawberry Slush strain effects
Strawberry Slush reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
m........8
January 26, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Relaxed
I just got this the previous evening. Very strong. Everyone is different but for me made me want to go do something as opposed to crashing. Not for beginners!!!
O........4
Yesterday
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
Vaped it in a Pax it made me giggly, happy and put me in a good mood. It made me laugh and overall had a chilled experience.
D........0
October 13, 2024
Sat me tf back !!! Love this strain