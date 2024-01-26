stock photo similar to Strawberry Slush
HybridTHC 29%CBD

Strawberry Slush

aka Strawberry Slushie, Strawberry Slushy

  • Strawberry Slush effects are mostly energizing.

    Strawberry Slush potency is higher THC than average.

Strawberry Slush is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between XJ13 and Strawnana. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Strawberry Slush is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Strawberry Slush typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Strawberry Slush’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Slush, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Strawberry Slush strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Uplifted

Strawberry Slush strain reviews4

January 26, 2024
I just got this the previous evening. Very strong. Everyone is different but for me made me want to go do something as opposed to crashing. Not for beginners!!!
Yesterday
Vaped it in a Pax it made me giggly, happy and put me in a good mood. It made me laugh and overall had a chilled experience.
October 13, 2024
Sat me tf back !!! Love this strain
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Strawberry Slush strain genetics

Strain parent
SnC
Strawnana Cookies
parent
Strawberry Slush
SS
Strawberry Slush