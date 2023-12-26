Strawberry Sugar reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Sugar.

Strawberry Sugar strain effects

Feelings

Creative

Uplifted

Happy

Strawberry Sugar strain helps with

  • Depression
    100% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    100% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    100% of people say it helps with Anxiety

December 26, 2023
This gave me a calm, relaxed feeling. I do get the munchies with it which I’m not crazy about. Overall a nice chill high. Blissful.

