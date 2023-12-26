stock photo similar to Strawberry Sugar
HybridTHC 25%CBG 1%

Strawberry Sugar

Strawberry Sugar is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Strawberry Cough and OMFG. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Strawberry Sugar is a banger that checks all the boxes. It is a vigorous grower with fat, frosty buds that reek of loud strawberry candy. It has a high yield and potency, making it a great choice for both commercial and connoisseur growers. Strawberry Sugar is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Strawberry Sugar effects include feeling focused, happy, and calm. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberry Sugar when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Elev8 Seeds, Strawberry Sugar features flavors like citrus, clove, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene, which gives it a fruity and floral aroma. The average price of Strawberry Sugar typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. Strawberry Sugar has a beautiful appearance, with large buds covered in white trichomes and orange hairs. It flowers in 8 weeks. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Sugar, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

Strawberry Sugar strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Uplifted

Happy

Strawberry Sugar strain helps with

  • Depression
    100% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    100% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strawberry Sugar strain reviews1

December 26, 2023
This gave me a calm, relaxed feeling. I do get the munchies with it which I’m not crazy about. Overall a nice chill high. Blissful.
