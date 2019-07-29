ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Attila87
Member since 2019
Very tasty. Taste real fruity with a little tang. Very calm and relaxing smoke. It helpee me dose off to sleep very easily while suppressing a lot of pain. Very good balance for me. Feelw more like an Indica to me. Will buy again.
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Bunbnorris
Member since 2019
A heavy hitting hybrid! Socially I feel confident with conversation and dont feel weird being out in public, and that means a bit coming from someone with long term depression. Helped a little with muscular pain. My favorite side by side with PEX. Satisfying sweet &amp; creamy flavor!
Avatar for Maria1dl
Member since 2018
I dont taste any of the concentrate, it's very mild on the throat. It's very good relief for arthritis which I have degenerative disks also. To me it somewhat feels like indica dominate. But it doesn't put me to sleep or make me sleepy. I ony tried it in the Evole pen from truelieve so far, ...
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for AJayTheTeK
Member since 2019
Purchased 1 gram of Crumble concentrate from a medical dispensary in Florida. Not sure if it has the same origin as the one listed here on leafly but it I would say that I agree with effects listed in the description. Also the sticker on my box says Hybrid and lists Sse for the acronym, not Sws lik...
CreativeFocusedUplifted
Avatar for Focuspoint
Member since 2016
Very balanced hybrid, smooth and good taste. Effects are long lasting. Highly recommend this for a nice peaceful evening setting.
ArousedEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for CraigFromCA
Member since 2019
Helps with pain and mood.
CreativeGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for KevinH112
Member since 2014
This is a top-notch hybrid in my book. Bought from Trulieve in FL, I've had it crumble, shatter, and edible forms ('oral syringe' 200mg infused olive oil) and it works well for me regardless of which form I use. The onset is all sativa, when inhaled at least but it mellows out into relaxation within...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyTalkative