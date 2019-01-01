ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
A love child of two award-winners—Wedding Cake and Dosi-Orange #9—Strawberry Tree by Anesia Seeds is the result of a long-term breeding project. This strain puts out fragrant buds with a fruity, strawberry profile that comes with a euphoric and creative high that will inspire you for hours on end.

