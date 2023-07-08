Struffoli, also called Honey Balls, is a cannabis strain bred by Kali Grown Seeds in 2021. It comes from crossing Bacio Gelato 41 x Honey Bananas, and then crossing that with a proprietary mystery strain. Like the doughy dessert it gets its name from, Struffoli goes heavy on the myrcene-forward sugary terps. Buds often grow into handfuls, expressing color in a blend of light green and deep purple; they’ll stick to your fingers. Expect a balanced effect that works for night and day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Struffoli, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.