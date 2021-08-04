Wow I did not expect that it's definitely a creeper. It's really hard if you're smoking a joint and you find yourself getting high while smoking you're bound to be completely f***** up. If you are not a consumer that enjoys being numb and pain free with the euphoric feeling throughout your body and mind I don't recommend this for low-thc users. However if your tolerance is ajar as mine is he to the yah we smoke till Dawn, that is if this train doesn't knock you the f*** out with its potent levels.