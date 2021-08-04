Suckles #2
aka Suckles
Suckles #2
Sk2
Hybrid
Uplifted
Euphoric
Happy
Strawberry
Diesel
Apple
Suckles #2 effects are mostly calming.
write a review
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Suckles #2, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Suckles #2Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Suckles #2 strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Suckles #2 strain flavors
Suckles #2 strain helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Suckles #2 products near you
Similar to Suckles #2 near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Suckles #2 strain reviews(4)
Read all reviews
H........p
August 4, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
S........2
November 13, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted