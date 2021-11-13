Suckles #2 reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Suckles #2.
Suckles #2 strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Suckles #2 strain flavors
Suckles #2 strain helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Suckles #2 reviews
S........2
November 13, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
Wow I did not expect that it's definitely a creeper. It's really hard if you're smoking a joint and you find yourself getting high while smoking you're bound to be completely f***** up. If you are not a consumer that enjoys being numb and pain free with the euphoric feeling throughout your body and mind I don't recommend this for low-thc users. However if your tolerance is ajar as mine is he to the yah we smoke till Dawn, that is if this train doesn't knock you the f*** out with its potent levels.
H........p
August 4, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Just now smoked some gLeaf suckles #2 and it's everything I have been looking for. Anxiety/stress relief along with a powerful upper head of a sativa. I have been smoking for 50 years and have tried quite a few strains of late, this is my favorite!