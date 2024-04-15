Sueno reviews
April 15, 2024
I bought a $50 ounce of this stuff and was definitely pleasantly surprised, though it was definitely not what I was looking for. I went in looking for a good sativa for work (I've been liking Trop Cherry as a day smoke but they were out). This is definitely a sativa as far as the more cerebral high but it's not energizing like I would have liked for work. To me this is a great strain for a nice day when you don't have anything to do but smoke and enjoy the outdoors. As for bag appeal there is a nice gassy smell with peppery hints, and the buds are very dense. Overall a good smoke and for the price it was outstanding I'd give it a solid 8.5/10
April 20, 2021
Very reminiscent of its sour patch parent. Sueno started off with some spicy notes on exhale, as advertised. Then it rocked me into a gentle, weightless daydream. I laid on the grass in the sun at a park and let myself drift off into imaginings. My face had pleasant tingles, and I thought of some awesome elements for my novel. Probably not a strain for novices because it’s pretty mine-bending, but if you’re looking to escape into yourself on the waves of a springtime tide, this is your friend.
September 8, 2021
This strain is actually bred from Blue Dream and Ghost Moonshine OG
September 30, 2022
I grab some of this when we went to Denver for my wife’s birthday. I thought being at that attitude was the reason why I could barely smoke it but once I came back home to Texas with it same result let some of the family smoke and they can barely smoke it to Lol all around a good Sesh and definitely recommend getting this if you ever come across it
May 26, 2024
Damn thats dreamy as hell
September 8, 2023
If you like a manageable high, this is for you. I feel functional, yet balanced, relaxed, & confident. It won’t put you on the couch, yet it won’t get you up and moving. It truly just enhances the experience of whatever you are doing without taking control. It is also a great strain for physical sensation and pain management. I have no side effects, no munchies or cotton mouth - awesome. I was surprised to see this as a strain that does not allow you to focus because I feel the opposite. I can game and watch tv, cook a meal, and follow conversations as normal.
November 2, 2021
See if you can find this in a vape pen for discreet use for weddings and inlaw visits. I'm normally not a saliva fan, but this is the perfect strain for daytime use, or for the time honored wake and bake. Good THC content, not overpowering, but a definite creeper. Keep the music going. I smoke for depression and PTSD and this left me focused and functional. Great back pain relief as well.
June 8, 2021
This strain is amazing if you looking for something tasteful and gasy this the strain