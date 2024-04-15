I bought a $50 ounce of this stuff and was definitely pleasantly surprised, though it was definitely not what I was looking for. I went in looking for a good sativa for work (I've been liking Trop Cherry as a day smoke but they were out). This is definitely a sativa as far as the more cerebral high but it's not energizing like I would have liked for work. To me this is a great strain for a nice day when you don't have anything to do but smoke and enjoy the outdoors. As for bag appeal there is a nice gassy smell with peppery hints, and the buds are very dense. Overall a good smoke and for the price it was outstanding I'd give it a solid 8.5/10