Sueno
aka Sueño, Dream
Sueno, also known as "Sueño" and "Dream," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blue Dream with Sour Diesel. This strain, also called "Dream," produces long-lasting effects that stomp out stress and bring about blissful thoughts. You can expect Sueno to make you feel happy, weightless, and unfocused. This strain is ideal for afternoon use and for activities like a dreamy walk through the woods. Sueno features sweet flavors like berry mixed with spicy diesel notes. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with cramps, muscle spasms, and fatigue. According to growers, Sueno flowers into small, round buds with light green foliage with hints of blue. This strain has recently soared in popularity among dispensaries in Colorado. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Sueno before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
