This particular sugar baby strain is from Phat Panda. It has alright numbers at 24% and change THC and 0.10% CBD with Terps at 1.40%. The Terps are kind of on the lower end but still has a soft but noticeable sweet flavor. Buds are nice emerald green with lots of trichomes but not a whole lot of hairs. Hits pretty smooth and not too harsh. Kind of a more mild indica without the couch lock heaviness like most indicas. Would be a nice day time smoke. Feeling pretty baked but clear minded like a sativa. I gave it 4 out of 5 which might be a little generous but I was happy to get a new strain for I was getting used to the GMOxSherbert I had after a zip and a half. I usually like the knock your d**k in the dirt heavy duty indicas that have higher numbers. To sum it up this is decent smoke that should not take out the novice but still work for experienced long time tokers.