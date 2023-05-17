Sugar Baby reviews
Sugar Baby strain effects
Sugar Baby strain helps with
- 29% of people say it helps with Stress
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 17% of people say it helps with Depression
a........g
May 17, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
dude so i smoked this shit it hit hard, but i literally could not fall asleep whatsoever like i was up all night till like 4am i like this strain but it taste a lil weird ngl
e........5
December 25, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
This particular sugar baby strain is from Phat Panda. It has alright numbers at 24% and change THC and 0.10% CBD with Terps at 1.40%. The Terps are kind of on the lower end but still has a soft but noticeable sweet flavor. Buds are nice emerald green with lots of trichomes but not a whole lot of hairs. Hits pretty smooth and not too harsh. Kind of a more mild indica without the couch lock heaviness like most indicas. Would be a nice day time smoke. Feeling pretty baked but clear minded like a sativa. I gave it 4 out of 5 which might be a little generous but I was happy to get a new strain for I was getting used to the GMOxSherbert I had after a zip and a half. I usually like the knock your d**k in the dirt heavy duty indicas that have higher numbers. To sum it up this is decent smoke that should not take out the novice but still work for experienced long time tokers.
d........9
March 21, 2023
Giggly
Sleepy
Tingly
This strain was pretty strong due to the high thc level. I was clear minded but my body was all over the place I was pretty couch-locked, but i eventually got up and had a lot of energy. I was baked. It knocks you out really well before bed i fell asleep instantly, overall a fun strain
a........e
March 24, 2023
Relaxed
I have fibromyalgia and chronic nerve pain with muscle spasms. I have a high THC tolerance because it’s my main pain relievers. After vaping (Cake She Hits Different), my muscles relaxed and improved my pain level.
x........r
February 11, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Sleepy
strait gas i was baked off dis strain and some people who tried liked it too
t........g
April 19, 2023
Relaxed
Instant gratification, laid-back vibe. Positive mood.
a........4
March 5, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Tingly
Nice
e........a
March 15, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly
I use the Cake-She Hits Different Disposables, and i use this late at night to chill out on the weekends and watch tv or play video games, at the end of the night we always fall asleep so easily, it’s the perfect functioning chill stoning effect.