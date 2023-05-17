stock photo similar to Sugar Baby
Sugar Baby
Sugar Baby is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Superglue and OG Kush. Sugar Baby is 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sugar Baby's effects are currently unknown. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sugar Baby when dealing with symptoms associated with various unknown conditions. Bred by “CAKE (She Hits Different)”, Sugar Baby features flavors that are gassy and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Sugar Baby typically ranges from $30-$40. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sugar Baby, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Sugar BabyOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Sugar Baby strain effects
Sugar Baby strain helps with
- 29% of people say it helps with Stress
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 17% of people say it helps with Depression
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sugar Baby products near you
Similar to Sugar Baby near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Sugar Baby strain reviews17
Read all reviews
a........g
May 17, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
e........5
December 25, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
d........9
March 21, 2023
Giggly
Sleepy
Tingly