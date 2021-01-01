Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  4. Sugar Candy

Sugar Candy

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
THC 15%CBD
Dominant Terpene: Limonene
Relaxed
Uplifted
Talkative
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 4 reviews

Sugar Candy is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Sugar Candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Sugar Candy near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Sugar Candy effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

4 people reported 25 effects
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Cramps
25% of people say it helps with cramps
Lack of appetite
25% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
PMS
25% of people say it helps with pms

Similar to Sugar Candy

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Sugar Candy reviews4

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight