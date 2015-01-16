ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Sugar Black Rose

Calculated from 226 reviews

Sugar Black Rose

Sugar Black Rose is an indica-dominant cross of Critical Mass and Black Domina bred by Delicious Seeds. Sugar Black Rose has a sweet taste with hints of fruit and fresh flowers. The aroma takes on a pungent, earthy musk that resembles exotic hash imported from overseas, and brings with it a relaxing body buzz that helps keep nausea, anxiety, and muscle pains at bay.

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

1266 reported effects from 141 people
Relaxed 80%
Happy 59%
Euphoric 51%
Sleepy 44%
Uplifted 39%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 18%
Anxious 7%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 2%

Avatar for selfmedikated420
Member since 2016
Made my account just to review this strain! Me and my husband absolutely LOVE this strain! I personally enjoy indica strains more than sativas..I suffer from back pain, fibromyalgia, depression and sometimes anxiety and my husband suffers from back pain as well. We're both veteran smokers and after ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for nomorebigpharma
Member since 2016
I had no idea what this strain was capable of!!! Absolutely fantastic for anxiety, nausea, insomnia, and the "monthly". No more midol, black sugar rose is something every woman should have in her medicine cabinet!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungrySleepyTalkative
Avatar for baileylane
Member since 2014
I have several ptsd/anxiety. this is one of the most amazing strains for anxiety.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for brecogirl
Member since 2014
Very nice strain. Good for evening or when you just need to relax. Starts out with a slight burst of energy, and then levels out with a nice sleepy feeling. VERY euphoric throughout, but also clear headed. Mild munchies. Best sleep I've had yet.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for aceduke
Member since 2015
straight fire!!!! tasty and very helpful with severe PTSD
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Black Domina
parent
Second strain parent
Critical Mass
parent
Strain
Sugar Black Rose

