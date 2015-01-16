Sugar Black Rose is an indica-dominant cross of Critical Mass and Black Domina bred by Delicious Seeds. Sugar Black Rose has a sweet taste with hints of fruit and fresh flowers. The aroma takes on a pungent, earthy musk that resembles exotic hash imported from overseas, and brings with it a relaxing body buzz that helps keep nausea, anxiety, and muscle pains at bay.
