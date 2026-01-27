Overall: 6.3/10 (C+ / B-) Appearance: Medium-density buds with a nice green and orange mix, plus some subtle purple flecks throughout. Trichome coverage is actually pretty decent for the grade. Nothing crazy, but not ugly either. 7/10 Aroma: Pretty muted overall. Slight sweetness and lots of earthy tones, with just a hint of citrusy gas hiding in the background. You really have to go looking for it. 6.5/10 Texture / Grind: A little on the dry side but still breaks off the stem easily and fluffs up nicely when ground. Super easy to roll and work with, just wish it had a bit more moisture. 6.5/10 Smoothness: Not very smooth, honestly. Throat hit is sharp and even small puffs had me coughing. Definitely worked my lungs more than I’d like. 5/10 Flavor: Peppery right on the first hit, then mostly muted earthy smoke. Mid-cone I started getting more citrus and a bit of gassy funk, which helped, but overall the flavor isn’t very strong or memorable. At least there’s no nasty lingering aftertaste. 6/10 Effects: This is where it shines. Strong, noticeable high that’s calming and very focusing. Slight increase in heart rate and a bit of head pressure, but overall mentally clear and locked-in. Senses felt slowed in a chill way. 8/10 Mood & Experience: Smoked solo at night and felt relaxed but productive. This would be great for evening computer work or zoning into something without feeling couch-locked. 7.5/10 Negatives: Noticeable head pressure (not painful, just not super pleasant) and the harshness of the smoke is hard to ignore, especially if you’ve got sensitive lungs. Final Thoughts: Honestly, I like the high a lot more than the rest of the experience. The effects are calming and focused, but the harsh smoke and pretty average flavor hold it back. If this strain had the same effects with a smoother, tastier smoke, it’d be a solid pick. As it is, it’s more of a “good effects, mediocre everything else” situation.

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