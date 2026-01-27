Sugar Cone reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sugar Cone.
Sugar Cone strain effects
Reported by 20 real people like you
Sugar Cone reviews
d........u
January 27, 2026
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Headache
Overall: 6.3/10 (C+ / B-) Appearance: Medium-density buds with a nice green and orange mix, plus some subtle purple flecks throughout. Trichome coverage is actually pretty decent for the grade. Nothing crazy, but not ugly either. 7/10 Aroma: Pretty muted overall. Slight sweetness and lots of earthy tones, with just a hint of citrusy gas hiding in the background. You really have to go looking for it. 6.5/10 Texture / Grind: A little on the dry side but still breaks off the stem easily and fluffs up nicely when ground. Super easy to roll and work with, just wish it had a bit more moisture. 6.5/10 Smoothness: Not very smooth, honestly. Throat hit is sharp and even small puffs had me coughing. Definitely worked my lungs more than I’d like. 5/10 Flavor: Peppery right on the first hit, then mostly muted earthy smoke. Mid-cone I started getting more citrus and a bit of gassy funk, which helped, but overall the flavor isn’t very strong or memorable. At least there’s no nasty lingering aftertaste. 6/10 Effects: This is where it shines. Strong, noticeable high that’s calming and very focusing. Slight increase in heart rate and a bit of head pressure, but overall mentally clear and locked-in. Senses felt slowed in a chill way. 8/10 Mood & Experience: Smoked solo at night and felt relaxed but productive. This would be great for evening computer work or zoning into something without feeling couch-locked. 7.5/10 Negatives: Noticeable head pressure (not painful, just not super pleasant) and the harshness of the smoke is hard to ignore, especially if you’ve got sensitive lungs. Final Thoughts: Honestly, I like the high a lot more than the rest of the experience. The effects are calming and focused, but the harsh smoke and pretty average flavor hold it back. If this strain had the same effects with a smoother, tastier smoke, it’d be a solid pick. As it is, it’s more of a “good effects, mediocre everything else” situation.
S........0
May 15, 2026
Dry mouth
Headache
I got 14 grams of sugar cone smalls from Drip Oils+Extracts that I choked on for several hours before tossing the rest. The nugs feel dense but break down into a powdery dust in my grinder. They are most likely old flowers or the buds themselves have a lot of grow chemicals left behind from poor flushing practices. This bag ruined the strain all together for me. I wouldn’t recommend this strain for obvious reasons.
d........y
December 25, 2025
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Harvested 1-10-24 by Old School Organics, MI., 29.8% ThC, 3.28% terps, 33.38% ThcA. Scent of sweet cinamon bun, spicey, sweet alfalfa grass. Firm dense flower, tall cones, small shoulders, light green flower. Short matted orange hairs on speckled green postules. Tastes sweet, vanilla flowers, cinamon bun. Very low to no cough. Some caryophylene pepper tongue. Great Terps!! Really nice smooth high, not sharp. Great Sativa head rush with energy. Cerebral, not a body high. All Sativa for thirty minutes and the Indica side starts to kick in smooth and calm. No eye pressure or anxiety.
A........l
October 19, 2025
Anxious
Headache
In my opinion if you’re going to grow such low quality, give it a different name. They are ruining strains by crossing them and have no idea what they are doing. This flower isn’t even comparable to what sugar cone really is. Small peanut nugs that resembles more of a gorilla grow style operation. Dry with a spicy wooded pepper taste. This strain was torn from tru meds and changed its name to Drip.
D........4
April 3, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
this was new from local Vendor & after reading reviews I wanted. so bought an 8th & have been having spliffs some with tobacco some with Amsterdam Alt. Anyway this stuff hits quick & I feel great , back pain eases & negative thoughts are laughable. after coming back to normal or waking up from a power nap i have massive wood..!!!. I kid you not, not even a sniff of viagra, lasting a good hour hard. sorry for intimate details but wanted to give an honest review. recommended
k........d
June 11, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I purchased flower from Murphy's Ridge, which is veteran-owned, and whose balanced strains never disappoint. Sugarcone, however, goes above and beyond. Smooth all the way through its finish, this deliciousness is perfectly augmented by the best effects found in hybrid strains-a burst of euphoric high, followed by a focused, creative, anxiety-free and open to the vast array of experiences around us-music is especially enjoyable as is sharing feelings of love. Like Sonic Youth might say - I love you Sugar Cone!!!! Definitely recommended. From an experienced connoisseur.
r........8
July 7, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Talkative
Uplifted
Had to reestablish the friend zone. This strain helped release all the tension and stress from how weird the conversation was. Definitely gonna be a go to for relaxing herb.
J........8
June 15, 2024
Energetic
Relaxed
very smooth drag. not much throat irritation, burns quite quick and smooth.