Sugar Cone
HybridTHC 23%CBG 2%
Sugar Cone
SgC
Hybrid
Focused
Energetic
Creative
Cheese
Diesel
Pepper
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Humulene
Sugar Cone effects are mostly energizing.
Sugar Cone potency is higher THC than average.
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Sugar Cone is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, energetic, and creative. Sugar Cone has 23% THC and 2% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sugar Cone, before let us know! Leave a review.
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Sugar Cone strain reviews(20)
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d........u
January 27, 2026
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Headache
Overall: 6.3/10 (C+ / B-) Appearance: Medium-density buds with a nice green and orange mix, plus some subtle purple flecks throughout. Trichome coverage is actually pretty decent for the grade. Nothing crazy, but not ugly either. 7/10 Aroma: Pretty muted overall. Slight sweetness and lots of earthy tones, with just a hint of citrusy gas hiding in the background. You really have to go looking for it. 6.5/10 Texture / Grind: A little on the dry side but still breaks off the stem easily and fluffs up nicely when ground. Super easy to roll and work with, just wish it had a bit more moisture. 6.5/10 Smoothness: Not very smooth, honestly. Throat hit is sharp and even small puffs had me coughing. Definitely worked my lungs more than I’d like. 5/10 Flavor: Peppery right on the first hit, then mostly muted earthy smoke. Mid-cone I started getting more citrus and a bit of gassy funk, which helped, but overall the flavor isn’t very strong or memorable. At least there’s no nasty lingering aftertaste. 6/10 Effects: This is where it shines. Strong, noticeable high that’s calming and very focusing. Slight increase in heart rate and a bit of head pressure, but overall mentally clear and locked-in. Senses felt slowed in a chill way. 8/10 Mood & Experience: Smoked solo at night and felt relaxed but productive. This would be great for evening computer work or zoning into something without feeling couch-locked. 7.5/10 Negatives: Noticeable head pressure (not painful, just not super pleasant) and the harshness of the smoke is hard to ignore, especially if you’ve got sensitive lungs. Final Thoughts: Honestly, I like the high a lot more than the rest of the experience. The effects are calming and focused, but the harsh smoke and pretty average flavor hold it back. If this strain had the same effects with a smoother, tastier smoke, it’d be a solid pick. As it is, it’s more of a “good effects, mediocre everything else” situation.
S........0
May 15, 2026
Dry mouth
Headache
I got 14 grams of sugar cone smalls from Drip Oils+Extracts that I choked on for several hours before tossing the rest. The nugs feel dense but break down into a powdery dust in my grinder. They are most likely old flowers or the buds themselves have a lot of grow chemicals left behind from poor flushing practices. This bag ruined the strain all together for me. I wouldn’t recommend this strain for obvious reasons.
d........y
December 25, 2025
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Harvested 1-10-24 by Old School Organics, MI., 29.8% ThC, 3.28% terps, 33.38% ThcA. Scent of sweet cinamon bun, spicey, sweet alfalfa grass. Firm dense flower, tall cones, small shoulders, light green flower. Short matted orange hairs on speckled green postules. Tastes sweet, vanilla flowers, cinamon bun. Very low to no cough. Some caryophylene pepper tongue. Great Terps!! Really nice smooth high, not sharp. Great Sativa head rush with energy. Cerebral, not a body high. All Sativa for thirty minutes and the Indica side starts to kick in smooth and calm. No eye pressure or anxiety.