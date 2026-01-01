Sugar Face
HybridTHC 13%CBD 0%
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Sugar Face is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Face Mints and Sugar Daddy. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Sugar Face is 13% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cresco, the average price of Sugar Face typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Sugar Face’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sugar Face, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
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