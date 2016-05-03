ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Sugar Shack

Sugar Shack

Sugar Shack is a moderate, indica-dominant hybrid. Great for nighttime or evening use, this strain provides users with a mild head and body-heavy sensation. Be careful, though, because too much Sugar Shack will put you right to sleep. If you’re looking to increase appetite, Sugar Shack is also a great strain to try. Like its name suggests, this strain features a slightly sweet taste and scent that verges on piney and herbal. A good strain for beginning cannabis users, Sugar Shack is mild yet gets the job done.

    Avatar for captainjapan
    Member since 2012
    Nice smoke, little bit piney but has a nice finish, lemony sweet. Blasted one in my bipper and sat down to dinner. My thinking was clear and elevated, my body felt good and warm. Its kind of a cross between couch glue and ambitiony where you'll make great plans to do something but also may not. S...
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricUplifted
    Avatar for RainDropDropTopImAidanGerberAndThisIsMyDankPot
    Member since 2017
    This has to be my new favourite nighttime strain for sure. Has a wonderful smell, is very smooth to smoke, and the flower has an abundance of crystals making it a very fast acting high. This strain always has a great body high, sparks great conversation, and ends with an amazing sleep. The high usu...
    Reported
    feelings
    RelaxedSleepyTalkative
    Avatar for heroasr
    Member since 2015
    amazing lookin, smelling. it really does smell like candy. Even when smoked it was noticable. Very potent strain, I would say the first few mins of it hitting you is more indica feeling but after that passes your left with an uplifted joyfull high :)
    Reported
    feelings
    HappyRelaxedUplifted
    Avatar for JRyanAlexander
    Member since 2014
    Quite smooth; gave me a decent body buzz so some pain relief, and very calming with the high CBN content. I was able to sleep quite well. Got a nice hankering for some munchies, as well. 14.4g for $50! I've got plenty to enjoy.
    Reported
    feelings
    ArousedHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
    Avatar for LiltEAman
    Member since 2017
    the roach tasted like caramel
    Reported
    feelings
    EnergeticGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
