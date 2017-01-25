ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Suicide Girl reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Suicide Girl.

Avatar for LadyRaven1111
Member since 2017
Smoked a bowl of Suicide Girl this morning. Great for a wake and bake strain. I felt giggly and happy. Had coffee and ate breakfast and felt the need to get up and go for a nice walk. Felt great and lasted for a good few hours. Fantastic!
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for kidohobe
Member since 2017
One of the only strains that doesn't leave me tired while burning out. All time fave!
Avatar for TyManiac17
Member since 2017
Extremely relaxing to the mind body and soul
FocusedRelaxedTingly
Avatar for WaxMasterPgh
Member since 2017
Potent, dense and delicious
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
