Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Suicide Girl.
Reviews
4
LadyRaven1111
Member since 2017
Smoked a bowl of Suicide Girl this morning. Great for a wake and bake strain. I felt giggly and happy. Had coffee and ate breakfast and felt the need to get up and go for a nice walk. Felt great and lasted for a good few hours. Fantastic!