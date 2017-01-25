ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Suicide Girl by Calyx Garden is the cleverly named cross of Poison OG and Platinum Girl Scout Cookies. This beautiful and potent cannabis strain delivers hearty mid-level sedation in the body and a sizzling mental buzz that carries the consumer forward. The flavor and aroma are rich with fuel, fruit, and spices like star anise and pepper. Utilize Suicide Girl to combat anxiety, depression, and minor pain.  

Avatar for LadyRaven1111
Member since 2017
Smoked a bowl of Suicide Girl this morning. Great for a wake and bake strain. I felt giggly and happy. Had coffee and ate breakfast and felt the need to get up and go for a nice walk. Felt great and lasted for a good few hours. Fantastic!
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for WaxMasterPgh
Member since 2017
Potent, dense and delicious
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for TyManiac17
Member since 2017
Extremely relaxing to the mind body and soul
FocusedRelaxedTingly
Lineage

OG Poison
Platinum GSC
Suicide Girl

User uploaded image of Suicide GirlUser uploaded image of Suicide GirlUser uploaded image of Suicide Girl