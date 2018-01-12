Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Perfect for a day out or just to relax and unwind inside with just feeling of peace and happiness. As a person with ptsd and anxiety, I can easily say this strain has been my favorite to help me just enjoy the moment.
A euphoric strain, with a mellow onset and a slow offset that fades quietly. It has a very nice flavor which does remind me of a wonderful summer day. Very head-focused with a soft body high, I would recommend this to someone who prefers sativas that won’t knock them out.
Immediately loved this stuff. Great smell, and great taste. Really good day time strain. Love this one when out hiking . Does feel a bit balanced between indica and sativa, maybe 60 40 but I’m sure that’s the terps causing that. Definitely worth a try if you get your hands on some. Not a great one f...
Finally more specific info on this fabulous strain! Wonderful stay involved with low key social settings or a nice day to take your time and enjoy the world around you peacefully. Love this one and love that I picked up 1/8 for 20! Definitely. It energizing but very comfortable peaceful smiley high.