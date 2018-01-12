ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Summer Breeze

Summer Breeze is a cross of original genetics created in part by Swamp Boys Seeds collaborator, Cornbread Ricky. This strain is a synthesis of Cornbread Ricky’s McFly strain (Sour Queen x Cinderella 99) and SBS’s Orange Blossom Trail. Summer Breeze emits an uplifting tropical aroma that calls out to sunny days and long afternoons. The buzz is happy and inspiring, elevating the mood and disintegrating stress with each rich exhale. 

Avatar for BongBomb
Member since 2017
Great flavor, citrusy and floral. Really happy high.
EuphoricUplifted
Avatar for MiddleAgedMaryJane
Member since 2017
Finally more specific info on this fabulous strain! Wonderful stay involved with low key social settings or a nice day to take your time and enjoy the world around you peacefully. Love this one and love that I picked up 1/8 for 20! Definitely. It energizing but very comfortable peaceful smiley high....
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for LeafFourTwenty
Member since 2018
A euphoric strain, with a mellow onset and a slow offset that fades quietly. It has a very nice flavor which does remind me of a wonderful summer day. Very head-focused with a soft body high, I would recommend this to someone who prefers sativas that won’t knock them out.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for scribble1531
Member since 2014
Immediately loved this stuff. Great smell, and great taste. Really good day time strain. Love this one when out hiking . Does feel a bit balanced between indica and sativa, maybe 60 40 but I’m sure that’s the terps causing that. Definitely worth a try if you get your hands on some. Not a great one f...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for SebasSmokers
Member since 2017
just bought a bag of 7.5gr for 25 bucks. pretty good deal and a nice sweet flavour. heavy hitter both of good worlds! good for day and night time use.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxed
