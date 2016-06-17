ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sumo Grande reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Sumo Grande.

Avatar for ttthankgodforkush
Member since 2019
Super dank sativa!! one of my favs! so freaking dank!!!
feelings
EuphoricHappy
Avatar for rl28435
Member since 2019
comes on nice and slow. with a nice happy buzz!!!!!
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for Misskatkeeps
Member since 2018
One of my favorite Day time weed , seems to give me that stony feel I enjoy, along with brain activity to talk and not be as forgetful , also gives that creative spark is always fun! Some muchies, but not too-much to the fact you eat anything in sight. The sumo grande I have is from a dispensary in...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedTalkative
Avatar for ThraxZx
Member since 2018
A beautiful flower! This strain has a lot going for it, it's lung candy. Testing at 24.3% - 31.9% Thc and 0% cbd. The bugs are epicly frosty and the smell is to die for. Majorly uplifting and energy promoting. I also purchased some shatter concentrate of the same strain and would also highly re...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for happymoose
Member since 2017
This is one of the best medicinal and recreational strains I have seen, and is quickly becoming one of my favorites. After I lit up my first joint of "Sumo Grande", I remember sitting there for a few minutes and wasn't feeling the strong effects yet I was just relaxed, and aware and I noticed I wa...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for mudflapp
Member since 2015
If Gandhi smoked this would be his brand. Makes me so in tuned with everything, so at peace with everything. A septiva for real! At the same time, if you asked me to go into the kitchen and asked me to get some Twizzlers and I would go in there and come back out with everything but Twizzlers. If you...
feelings
ArousedCreativeFocused
Avatar for aij441
Member since 2014
Excellent strain for day time or high energy activities. Clear headed, social, creative. Major appetite inducer. Cotton mouth can be strong.
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for CO26
Member since 2016
Overall a really nice buzz. Comes on strong to start then transitions to a nice, mellow focused high. Long-lasting and very productive high.
feelings
ArousedFocusedHungry