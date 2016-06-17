We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
One of my favorite Day time weed , seems to give me that stony feel I enjoy, along with brain activity to talk and not be as forgetful , also gives that creative spark is always fun! Some muchies, but not too-much to the fact you eat anything in sight.
The sumo grande I have is from a dispensary in...
A beautiful flower! This strain has a lot going for it, it's lung candy. Testing at 24.3% - 31.9% Thc and 0% cbd. The bugs are epicly frosty and the smell is to die for. Majorly uplifting and energy promoting. I also purchased some shatter concentrate of the same strain and would also highly re...
This is one of the best medicinal and recreational strains I have seen, and is quickly becoming one of my favorites.
After I lit up my first joint of "Sumo Grande", I remember sitting there for a few minutes and wasn't feeling the strong effects yet I was just relaxed, and aware and I noticed I wa...
If Gandhi smoked this would be his brand. Makes me so in tuned with everything, so at peace with everything. A septiva for real! At the same time, if you asked me to go into the kitchen and asked me to get some Twizzlers and I would go in there and come back out with everything but Twizzlers. If you...