Sun King OG has got to be One of the Best New Indica Cartridges in IL, Heavy-Hitting and Warm on the Skin like it’s Namesake, Not for Beginners unless you only want one puff to Sleep. This is a Very Well-Rounded Indica that has a Cerebral Effect added to it’s Expected that got me So into the Movie I was Watching that I Timed out of this Review Three Times because I kept stopping. Multitasking becomes nearly Impossible with Sun King in high doses. It’s Parentage Leaves with a specific Taste and Buzz, the vapor was Creamy and Easy to Hold long hits of, and if I TRY to choke myself out on this Cart I just get a Kushy-Cake Taste that’s rather pleasant even while hacking up a lung (hard to do). I consider this one of my top Five Indica strains, up there with “4 Kings” and “Blackberry Kush”, extremely Potent Anxiety Relief and Sound Sleep just don’t fall asleep with this on your hand on this button after the Relief Sneaks up on you Hard. This Strain Deserves it’s Popularity AND A HYBRID STRAIN WITH 4 KINGS OMG PLEASE,Royal Wedding is So Raw! Thank You Rev!

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