Sun King OG reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sun King OG.
Sun King OG strain effects
Reported by 17 real people like you
Sun King OG reviews
l........7
June 19, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
The strain is one of the most eye popping hybrids I've ever seen and the buzz is amazing, hits you straight in the body with a nice clear head, it's on the relaxation side all the way , I love that the sedation doesn't come after smoking quite a bit of it depending on tolerance of course and a few hours in you'll sleep great.Aso I felt like I needed to eat everything with this one LOL and I am , feeling like a million bucks right now 👽🪩 ✅ certified.
b........e
August 23, 2022
Euphoric
Sleepy
Tingly
Tried Sun King OG by Rev, consumed by vape. The effects come on quickly as you feel a warmth along with a tingle. It’s also a smooth smoke. This is a good strain overall and people coming off of opiates may benefit from it with the warm feelings and appetite booster along with moderate pain blocking abilities
D........y
January 4, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Sun King OG has got to be One of the Best New Indica Cartridges in IL, Heavy-Hitting and Warm on the Skin like it’s Namesake, Not for Beginners unless you only want one puff to Sleep. This is a Very Well-Rounded Indica that has a Cerebral Effect added to it’s Expected that got me So into the Movie I was Watching that I Timed out of this Review Three Times because I kept stopping. Multitasking becomes nearly Impossible with Sun King in high doses. It’s Parentage Leaves with a specific Taste and Buzz, the vapor was Creamy and Easy to Hold long hits of, and if I TRY to choke myself out on this Cart I just get a Kushy-Cake Taste that’s rather pleasant even while hacking up a lung (hard to do). I consider this one of my top Five Indica strains, up there with “4 Kings” and “Blackberry Kush”, extremely Potent Anxiety Relief and Sound Sleep just don’t fall asleep with this on your hand on this button after the Relief Sneaks up on you Hard. This Strain Deserves it’s Popularity AND A HYBRID STRAIN WITH 4 KINGS OMG PLEASE,Royal Wedding is So Raw! Thank You Rev!
M........8
April 22, 2022
Relaxed
Used this strain to get off of klonopin. Helped with horrible withdrawals such as nausea and never eating.
m........5
December 7, 2022
Relaxed
awesome
k........2
July 8, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I suffer from adhd, anxiety, and depression and this strain has calmed me in so many ways.. love it. definitely a top 5 for me
G........k
January 20, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
It’s a mellow euphoric high, pretty fricken good.
k........n
December 9, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry mouth
I love the strain. It definitely makes you relaxed and want to sit down. If you have a problem with sleep this will help fix it.