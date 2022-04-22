Sun King OG
Sun King OG effects are mostly calming.
Sun King OG, also known as King OG, is a hybrid marijuana strain from Rev Genetics made by crossing Louis XIII and Dosido F2 #42. Smoking this strain provides feelings of relaxation and sedation. Sun King OG has a flavor profile that is sweet and earthy with hints of lime. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms related to stress.
Sun King OG strain effects
Reported by 17 real people like you
Sun King OG strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Sun King OG strain reviews(17)
M........8
April 22, 2022
Relaxed
T........o
May 30, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
p........d
November 3, 2020