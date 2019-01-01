Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Bred by Gage Green Genetics by crossing their super potent Grape Stomper with a Chemdog OG stud, Sun Maiden takes the best qualities of both strains. Heavy resin production and potency come with a berry chem fuel terpene profile that makes Sun Maiden stand out as a great choice for any connoisseur.