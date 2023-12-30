Sundae Fundae reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sundae Fundae.
Sundae Fundae strain effects
Sundae Fundae reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
g........6
December 30, 2023
Creative
Happy
More late afternoon to evening smoke. Very easy on the mind. Smooth smoke. Feels around THC percent of 18-22%. This gets better as time passes. Actually it may be a perfect bud. Good almost ( everyone is different) anytime.
h........3
Yesterday
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Sleepy
very calming it's like what u think gorilla glue would do