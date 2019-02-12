Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Ok this is my favorite “go out and have fun” strain! You are the stars of your own movie while high on this- nobody else exists around you yet everyone is a part of your visual entertainment. Everyone that I have smoked this with agrees and we just laugh and laugh and are pumped to do fun shit! And ...
It's so hard to find! If you can find it, buy as much as you can because it's AMAZING. I usually can't do Sativa hybrids ( hello anxiety and paranoia). This strain does not do that though and i was honestly surprised. It was uplifting, creative, it got me moving around being productive, laughing. It...
Kind of hard to find. My shoppe said this strain was GAS. I have to say I wish I had gone back for more. I have a high tolerance so when I get that "new" high feeling in a strain I know it's great. This strain did that for me. It smelled great, and a small amount got me high for a while. I do...
This Sativa by Passiflora contained 17% THC. Effects made me happy, uplifted, energized, & relaxed like many Sativa's do. Buds were forest green with light tan pistils & fine trichomes. My favorite part of the strain was the scent & flavor. Tart, pungent, citrus, tangerine, & orange ...
Got a gram free from my dispensary here in Chicago and figured I would give it a review. Smoked a bong of it yesterday and just finished the rest of it in a joint. This stuff is pretty high in Cannabinoids, clocking in at around 30% I need to note my tolerance is pretty high, I tend to lean towards ...
This was my first medical purchase. I had previously only been able to find indicas at my "not a dispensary" and I went in wanting to try a Sativa that was so obvious that it would be a noticeable difference in high.
I picked correctly. This was so awesome to start my day with. like drinking orange...