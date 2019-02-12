ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for ellarr
Member since 2016
Ok this is my favorite “go out and have fun” strain! You are the stars of your own movie while high on this- nobody else exists around you yet everyone is a part of your visual entertainment. Everyone that I have smoked this with agrees and we just laugh and laugh and are pumped to do fun shit! And ...
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for WhirlWind0828
Member since 2017
It's so hard to find! If you can find it, buy as much as you can because it's AMAZING. I usually can't do Sativa hybrids ( hello anxiety and paranoia). This strain does not do that though and i was honestly surprised. It was uplifting, creative, it got me moving around being productive, laughing. It...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Goobalot
Member since 2019
Enjoying this strain. I feel like the sun is behind me shining light upon my world. Lives up to its name with smell, taste and effect. 😎
CreativeHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for MakeitNaschy
Member since 2019
Kind of hard to find. My shoppe said this strain was GAS. I have to say I wish I had gone back for more. I have a high tolerance so when I get that "new" high feeling in a strain I know it's great. This strain did that for me. It smelled great, and a small amount got me high for a while. I do...
FocusedGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for 1kushking
Member since 2017
This Sativa by Passiflora contained 17% THC. Effects made me happy, uplifted, energized, &amp; relaxed like many Sativa's do. Buds were forest green with light tan pistils &amp; fine trichomes. My favorite part of the strain was the scent &amp; flavor. Tart, pungent, citrus, tangerine, &amp; orange ...
EnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for limonene4me
Member since 2018
Got a gram free from my dispensary here in Chicago and figured I would give it a review. Smoked a bong of it yesterday and just finished the rest of it in a joint. This stuff is pretty high in Cannabinoids, clocking in at around 30% I need to note my tolerance is pretty high, I tend to lean towards ...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Hope7187
Member since 2019
This was my first medical purchase. I had previously only been able to find indicas at my "not a dispensary" and I went in wanting to try a Sativa that was so obvious that it would be a noticeable difference in high. I picked correctly. This was so awesome to start my day with. like drinking orange...
