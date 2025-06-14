Sunset Cookies
HybridTHC 20%CBG 2%
Sunset Cookies
SsC
Hybrid
Energetic
Talkative
Focused
Diesel
Ammonia
Tropical
Limonene
Caryophyllene
Linalool
Sunset Cookies effects are mostly energizing.
Sunset Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
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Sunset Cookies is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, talkative, and focused. Sunset Cookies has 20% THC and 2% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sunset Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
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Sunset Cookies strain effects
Sunset Cookies strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 13% of people say it helps with Stress
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Sunset Cookies strain reviews(16)
Read all reviews
z........s
June 14, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Uplifted
new favorite!!! feels good, smells good, tastes good, even the smoke as it burns smells good
G........m
June 20, 2025
Talkative
Uplifted
Puff puff pass
t........a
February 28, 2025
Hungry
Relaxed
very potent and delicious