Sunset Cookies reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sunset Cookies.
Sunset Cookies strain effects
Sunset Cookies strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 13% of people say it helps with Stress
Sunset Cookies reviews
z........s
June 14, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Uplifted
new favorite!!! feels good, smells good, tastes good, even the smoke as it burns smells good
G........m
June 20, 2025
Talkative
Uplifted
Puff puff pass
t........a
February 28, 2025
Hungry
Relaxed
very potent and delicious
r........1
September 25, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Uplifted
Very good strain, would recommend to everyone. Tastes amazing wont have you locked to the couch (unless you smoke to much or maybe are new to smoking). Not sure on exact percentage but I remember it being high.
j........n
January 13, 2024
Energetic
Uplifted
This is the only strain I actually enjoy
p........7
August 17, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Hungry
Talkative
Really nice conversational strain. Good for socializing and social energy boost. Is energizing as well
K........8
June 21, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
absolutely the bomb... need to rename it; Smoove criminal perhaps
q........g
August 3, 2022
Happy
Outstanding strain and exceedingly calming. Taste fantastic a mix of piney and cookies. I would seriously recommended trying this strain if you have anxiety issues, been smoking a long time and this strain is extremely high on my list of choices.