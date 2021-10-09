Sunset Octane reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sunset Octane.

write a review

Sunset Octane strain effects

Reported by 41 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Hungry

Sunset Octane strain helps with

Sunset Octane reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
October 9, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
So, here I am this morning, minding my own business, and I checked my local dispensary's menu. I saw this new strain at the Olympian total of 37.02% THC/THCa. So, off I went. I'm glad I did. I am so ... whatever comes after buzzed. It has a rather nondescript taste, and is a tad scratchy on the throat. How does it make me feel after 1/2 a joint? Do you know that South Park episode where Mr. Mackey's head turned into a balloon and floated away? That.
52 people found this helpful
January 16, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Couple hits of this and all the tension lifts away. Super positive mood. Spent the day chilling on the couch watching nature documentaries (check out the new one with Will Smith in it if you haven’t already) and geeking out with husband. Taste was good, not much of a smell, and honestly buds were pretty dry and harsh but enjoyable high none the less.
15 people found this helpful
October 17, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
One of the best strains I’ve ever tried! Def a night strain. Relaxing body and head high. Be prepared for the munchies and Netflix.
14 people found this helpful
November 26, 2021
The mothership of sativa. Tastes like I’m drinking a can of squirt. Hits like a Mack truck. Only small quantities needed. Get it where you can, Columbia Care strains are top shelf.
9 people found this helpful
June 8, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
My first time trying and instantly my pain was gone.
5 people found this helpful
August 30, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
It's like that cream cheese commercial where the woman takes a bite of a bagel and floats around over the clouds. Puts a stupid smile on my face. Mellow high. Let the stuff fly by. Don't worry -- be happy. Definitely going on my list.
4 people found this helpful
July 21, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Uplifted
Straight to the head. An uplifting, curious high within 5 minutes or so. Tasty notes or nuttiness, gassy, cheesy take over your senses. Intensely provoking a few more tokes, before tapping out. Floating into writing up a review. Truly a nice skunky, dank smoke. For the coneuseur for sure. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
4 people found this helpful
January 11, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Shout out evermore company for growing some of Marylands finest. Buds have a distinctive structure it reminds me of some classic GG#4/Chem. Lime green , firey blood orange pistils , white frost/trich coating the entire nug. Smells very pungent , it smells very skunky/dank. You can Def smell some MAC or cheese in it. It hits yu in the head very quickly. Intense mental clarity with a heavy body high you will sleep after this
4 people found this helpful

Buy strains with similar effects to Sunset Octane

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...