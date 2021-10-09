Sunset Octane reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sunset Octane.
Sunset Octane strain effects
Sunset Octane strain flavors
Sunset Octane strain helps with
- 31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 13% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
Sunset Octane reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
S........t
October 9, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
So, here I am this morning, minding my own business, and I checked my local dispensary's menu. I saw this new strain at the Olympian total of 37.02% THC/THCa. So, off I went. I'm glad I did. I am so ... whatever comes after buzzed. It has a rather nondescript taste, and is a tad scratchy on the throat. How does it make me feel after 1/2 a joint? Do you know that South Park episode where Mr. Mackey's head turned into a balloon and floated away? That.
m........s
January 16, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Couple hits of this and all the tension lifts away. Super positive mood. Spent the day chilling on the couch watching nature documentaries (check out the new one with Will Smith in it if you haven’t already) and geeking out with husband. Taste was good, not much of a smell, and honestly buds were pretty dry and harsh but enjoyable high none the less.
M........8
October 17, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
One of the best strains I’ve ever tried! Def a night strain. Relaxing body and head high. Be prepared for the munchies and Netflix.
S........n
November 26, 2021
The mothership of sativa. Tastes like I’m drinking a can of squirt. Hits like a Mack truck. Only small quantities needed. Get it where you can, Columbia Care strains are top shelf.
c........C
June 8, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
My first time trying and instantly my pain was gone.
V........e
August 30, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
It's like that cream cheese commercial where the woman takes a bite of a bagel and floats around over the clouds. Puts a stupid smile on my face. Mellow high. Let the stuff fly by. Don't worry -- be happy. Definitely going on my list.
p........0
July 21, 2023
Aroused
Relaxed
Uplifted
Straight to the head. An uplifting, curious high within 5 minutes or so. Tasty notes or nuttiness, gassy, cheesy take over your senses. Intensely provoking a few more tokes, before tapping out. Floating into writing up a review. Truly a nice skunky, dank smoke. For the coneuseur for sure. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
a........6
January 11, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Shout out evermore company for growing some of Marylands finest. Buds have a distinctive structure it reminds me of some classic GG#4/Chem. Lime green , firey blood orange pistils , white frost/trich coating the entire nug. Smells very pungent , it smells very skunky/dank. You can Def smell some MAC or cheese in it. It hits yu in the head very quickly. Intense mental clarity with a heavy body high you will sleep after this