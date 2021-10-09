stock photo similar to Sunset Octane
HybridTHC 26%CBG 1%

Sunset Octane

Sunset Octane is a weed strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics from Sunset Sherbet x High Octane OG BX3. It comes the fruity ice cream of sherbert with the fuel of of a High Octane OG. Growers of Sunset Octane include Evermore of Maryland.

Sunset Octane strain effects

Reported by 41 real people like you

Feelings

Euphoric

Happy

Hungry

Sunset Octane strain helps with

Sunset Octane strain reviews41

October 9, 2021
So, here I am this morning, minding my own business, and I checked my local dispensary's menu. I saw this new strain at the Olympian total of 37.02% THC/THCa. So, off I went. I'm glad I did. I am so ... whatever comes after buzzed. It has a rather nondescript taste, and is a tad scratchy on the throat. How does it make me feel after 1/2 a joint? Do you know that South Park episode where Mr. Mackey's head turned into a balloon and floated away? That.
52 people found this helpful
January 16, 2022
Couple hits of this and all the tension lifts away. Super positive mood. Spent the day chilling on the couch watching nature documentaries (check out the new one with Will Smith in it if you haven’t already) and geeking out with husband. Taste was good, not much of a smell, and honestly buds were pretty dry and harsh but enjoyable high none the less.
15 people found this helpful
October 17, 2021
One of the best strains I’ve ever tried! Def a night strain. Relaxing body and head high. Be prepared for the munchies and Netflix.
14 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight

Sunset Octane strain genetics

Sunset Octane
SuO
Sunset Octane
Strain child
OMS
Octane Mint Sorbet
child