So, here I am this morning, minding my own business, and I checked my local dispensary's menu. I saw this new strain at the Olympian total of 37.02% THC/THCa. So, off I went. I'm glad I did. I am so ... whatever comes after buzzed. It has a rather nondescript taste, and is a tad scratchy on the throat. How does it make me feel after 1/2 a joint? Do you know that South Park episode where Mr. Mackey's head turned into a balloon and floated away? That.