HybridTHC 26%CBG 1%
Sunset Octane effects are mostly energizing.
Sunset Octane potency is higher THC than average.
Sunset Octane is a weed strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics from Sunset Sherbet x High Octane OG BX3. It comes the fruity ice cream of sherbert with the fuel of of a High Octane OG. Growers of Sunset Octane include Evermore of Maryland.
- 31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 13% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
S........t
October 9, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
m........s
January 16, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
M........8
October 17, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed