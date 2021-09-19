Sunset Runtz reviews

Sunset Runtz reviews

Sunset Runtz strain effects

Reported by 33 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Euphoric

Happy

Sunset Runtz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    32% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    19% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    16% of people say it helps with Depression

Sunset Runtz reviews

September 19, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
I get an instant feeling of relaxation and immediate anxiety relief. You get that nice body high but you still get a very strong cerebral high as well. This will 100% get you messed up and for new smokers smaller hits to begin with will do you better in the long run and for long time smokers, you should definitely still be cautious. Smells citrusy, with a little earthy undertones. If you can get your hands on this strain you should try it!
21 people found this helpful
January 23, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Not too many strong strains have low end off anxiety. This however is a complete ride of euphoria. You are happy from start to end, which for a daily smoker still had me giggly for the first 15 minutes, something I missed and only experience now with concentrates. Not too much a fan of the flavour, I heard the greenhouse flower has the best taste, indoor not as tasty as say, wedding cake. I rate the high, 8.5/10, the end-off, 9/10, the smoothness, 6/10, the overall, 7.5/10.
8 people found this helpful
February 5, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Talkative
Holy moly I got the Lemon Runtz 🍋 this is up there with it. Extremely dense as well. Was able go goto work doing data analysis and preform better than usual (partly due to smoking and working- no paranoia at all) Start small because this strain can last you quite a while due to the potency of it.
5 people found this helpful
March 16, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Favorite strain for overall relaxation and stress.
3 people found this helpful
July 15, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Ion know y’all be writin these gas reviews like you Edgar Allen Poe like it’s gas but it ain’t allat try lsd
2 people found this helpful
October 22, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Gassy and citrus. Tingly and chill. I'm just enjoying this so much. I'm more than a fan I'm infatuated 🥰
2 people found this helpful
February 14, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Just picked up a pre roll of this strain at my local dispensary. Definitely sweet heavy citrus notes right off the bat with a smooth herbal after taste. Although you feel very at ease and relaxed, the high remains predominantly cerebral.
1 person found this helpful
June 18, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
This strain will keep you calm. Not only does it relax, but it excites your head slightly. You’ll be lost in thought and sifting around your chair. For what it is, it’s powerful. Highly recommend this strain for a calming experience, with some tinges of your childhood in there.
1 person found this helpful

