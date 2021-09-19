stock photo similar to Sunset Runtz
Sunset Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sherbet and Runtz. Sunset Runtz is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sunset Runtz effects include creative, euphoric, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sunset Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and nausea. Bred by the legendary Exotic Genetix, Sunset Runtz features flavors like peach, citrus, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Sunset Runtz typically ranges from $50–$75. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sunset Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Sunset Runtz strain reviews33

September 19, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
I get an instant feeling of relaxation and immediate anxiety relief. You get that nice body high but you still get a very strong cerebral high as well. This will 100% get you messed up and for new smokers smaller hits to begin with will do you better in the long run and for long time smokers, you should definitely still be cautious. Smells citrusy, with a little earthy undertones. If you can get your hands on this strain you should try it!
21 people found this helpful
January 23, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Not too many strong strains have low end off anxiety. This however is a complete ride of euphoria. You are happy from start to end, which for a daily smoker still had me giggly for the first 15 minutes, something I missed and only experience now with concentrates. Not too much a fan of the flavour, I heard the greenhouse flower has the best taste, indoor not as tasty as say, wedding cake. I rate the high, 8.5/10, the end-off, 9/10, the smoothness, 6/10, the overall, 7.5/10.
8 people found this helpful
February 5, 2022
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Talkative
Holy moly I got the Lemon Runtz 🍋 this is up there with it. Extremely dense as well. Was able go goto work doing data analysis and preform better than usual (partly due to smoking and working- no paranoia at all) Start small because this strain can last you quite a while due to the potency of it.
5 people found this helpful
