I get an instant feeling of relaxation and immediate anxiety relief. You get that nice body high but you still get a very strong cerebral high as well. This will 100% get you messed up and for new smokers smaller hits to begin with will do you better in the long run and for long time smokers, you should definitely still be cautious. Smells citrusy, with a little earthy undertones. If you can get your hands on this strain you should try it!