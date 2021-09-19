Sunset Runtz
Sunset Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sherbet and Runtz. Sunset Runtz is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sunset Runtz effects include creative, euphoric, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sunset Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and nausea. Bred by the legendary Exotic Genetix, Sunset Runtz features flavors like peach, citrus, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Sunset Runtz typically ranges from $50–$75. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sunset Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Sunset RuntzOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Sunset Runtz strain effects
Sunset Runtz strain helps with
- 32% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 19% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sunset Runtz products near you
Similar to Sunset Runtz near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—