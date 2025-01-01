stock photo similar to Sunset Sherb x Hollywood
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Sunset Sherb x Hollywood
Sunset Sherb x Hollywood is a cannabis strain that was bred by Cookies. Sunset Sherb x Hollywood pairs the classic San Fransico genetics of the Sherb with Cookies’ new Hollywood Line. The Hollywood line is a tour into the flavors of the Lemon Cherry Gelato and Runtz used to create the strain. Sunset Sherb x Hollywood featured a little extra funk compared to the usual Hollywood keeper phenos.
