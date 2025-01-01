stock photo similar to Hollywood
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Hollywood
Hollywood is a cannabis strain by Cookies. Hollywood is a cross of Lemon Cherry Gelato and Runtz. Hollywood phenotypes tend to explore the flavor profiles of their wildly popular parents. Hollywood went on to be the subject of a major wider breeding project by Cookies.
