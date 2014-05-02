We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
I have had both the flower and live resin of this strain and both had a ridiculous amount of terpenes in both. The flower was 3.6% total terpenes and the live resin was 5.84%. Leafly describes the flavor perfectly (citrus, fuel, berry) which comes out even more in live resin form. The flower was "su...
15 minutes ago, I took two hits at ½ to ⅔ lung capacity, lit from flower in a joint. Felt nothing for 5 minutes. 5 minutes thereafter, I started to feel fun-loving, very happy and giddy. Now, after 15 minutes my cerebral functioning is embarrassingly decreased. My brain simply can’t process the inpu...
Got this strain as a live resin concentrate (ambrosia diamonds) from Apothecary Extracts. The THC is 63.1% and there are 71.5% total cannabinoids. When dabbed in small amounts at a low temperature, this oil tasted like grape kool-aid and provided me with a very nice berry flavor known from many indi...
Took 2 relatively small hits off my MJ Arsenal Hydra mini bong & about 15 minutes later—-WOAH. I was super stoned, on the brink of a panic trip, but was able to maintain. Had plans to go mountainbiking, , but was too stoned to go. 😱I Knew that once it wore down it would be great & it didn’...
I recently tried this for the first time and was very, very pleased. The sample I had wasn’t bursting with terms but tasted of hash and that sweetness that comes across in Goji OG. The effect was pure bliss. Indica with enough Sativa to keep me alert. Happy and floaty with not a care in the worl...