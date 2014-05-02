ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sunshine Daydream reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sunshine Daydream.

Effects

73 people reported 673 effects
Relaxed 71%
Euphoric 52%
Happy 52%
Sleepy 32%
Uplifted 31%
Pain 39%
Stress 31%
Anxiety 30%
Insomnia 26%
Inflammation 23%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 17%
Anxious 6%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 4%

Reviews

84

Avatar for Rileystt
Member since 2020
Fantastic high, hits well and always in a good mood during and after.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Mfzewski
Member since 2018
I have had both the flower and live resin of this strain and both had a ridiculous amount of terpenes in both. The flower was 3.6% total terpenes and the live resin was 5.84%. Leafly describes the flavor perfectly (citrus, fuel, berry) which comes out even more in live resin form. The flower was "su...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Islandchic55
Member since 2018
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for jamesonb413
Member since 2017
Killer nighttime smoke that doesn’t knock you straight out like some others
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for descansado
Member since 2019
15 minutes ago, I took two hits at ½ to ⅔ lung capacity, lit from flower in a joint. Felt nothing for 5 minutes. 5 minutes thereafter, I started to feel fun-loving, very happy and giddy. Now, after 15 minutes my cerebral functioning is embarrassingly decreased. My brain simply can’t process the inpu...
Reported
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappySleepy
Avatar for bradtheman19
Member since 2016
Got this strain as a live resin concentrate (ambrosia diamonds) from Apothecary Extracts. The THC is 63.1% and there are 71.5% total cannabinoids. When dabbed in small amounts at a low temperature, this oil tasted like grape kool-aid and provided me with a very nice berry flavor known from many indi...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for StealthStoner
Member since 2019
Took 2 relatively small hits off my MJ Arsenal Hydra mini bong &amp; about 15 minutes later—-WOAH. I was super stoned, on the brink of a panic trip, but was able to maintain. Had plans to go mountainbiking, , but was too stoned to go. 😱I Knew that once it wore down it would be great &amp; it didn’...
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Moss1310
Member since 2013
I recently tried this for the first time and was very, very pleased. The sample I had wasn’t bursting with terms but tasted of hash and that sweetness that comes across in Goji OG. The effect was pure bliss. Indica with enough Sativa to keep me alert. Happy and floaty with not a care in the worl...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed