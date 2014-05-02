ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Sunshine Daydream
Indica

4.5 91 reviews

Sunshine Daydream

Sunshine Daydream

From Bodhi Seeds comes Sunshine Daydream, an indica-dominant cross between Appalachia and Bubbashine (a Bubba Kush and Blue Moonshine hybrid). Its flavors are an elaborate blend of tangy diesel and fruit, accented by sweet berry undertones. A descendant of Bubba Kush, Sunshine Daydream is a potently psychoactive indica that brings relief to pain, nausea, inflammation, and other conditions that benefit from THC-rich strains. 

73 people reported 673 effects
Relaxed 71%
Euphoric 52%
Happy 52%
Sleepy 32%
Uplifted 31%
Pain 39%
Stress 31%
Anxiety 30%
Insomnia 26%
Inflammation 23%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 17%
Anxious 6%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 4%

91

Avatar for RoyalDanknessSeeds
Member since 2014
Straight Fire before the first water pipe exhale. She Bitch Slapped my face and left my checks rosey red and forehead sweating. Felt like that first second after waking from one of those good dreams- disoriented,confused, and happy. After Second rip, I knew intoxication was now inevitable, the in...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for strayfox
Member since 2014
First off, this is a very easy strain to describe. The flavor, smell and medical effects that most people look for are so clear in this creation. This strain is an absolute gift from the green gods. The Bubbashine that Bodhi used in this cross, is 100% hot buttered blueberry muffins and kush with a...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for XoraKJoken
Member since 2011
I've grown this strain twice now. Bodhi is an exceptional breeder, and this strain certainly lives up to that. If you're growing a pack look for the pheno the smells of blueberry muffins. Very very good for nerve pain, and back pain.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for UniverseAccordingtoRob
Member since 2016
A unique strain. Subtle flavor, exhibiting cerebral stimulation instantly, with perceptual distortion in spacetime and a subtle lifting of the subconscious at around 30 minutes, with very pleasurable waves of little beads messaging my muscles, skull, neck, jaw, ocular pressure; great for headaches a...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for winteriscoming
Member since 2015
I currently have two different phenos of this strain growing,one seems more blueberry influenced or blue moonshine, and the other more on the tres dawg bubba funk, they both are so good and worthy of keepers, and these are the first two ladies from the bodhi pack. definitely a worthy indica for kill...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Lineage

Blue Moonshine
Appalachia
Sunshine Daydream
Sunshine #4
Focaccia
