Buy Sunshine Kush weed near you
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sunshine Kush products near you
Similar to Sunshine Kush near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Sunshine Kush effects are mostly energizing.
Sunshine Kush potency is higher THC than average.
Sunshine Kush is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, creative, and uplifted. Sunshine Kush has 24% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sunshine Kush, before let us know! Leave a review.
Shop Sunshine Kush products near you
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—