Sunshine OG reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sunshine OG.
Sunshine OG reviews
j........3
February 8, 2026
Euphoric
Focused
Uplifted
Hands done one of the best sativas I’ve ever gotten my hands on. Very uplifting high. It feels like I’m on the beach vibing
D........e
October 15, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
It’s a very uplifting high. I have it from almora in a live sauce cart & it tastes amazing & really helps with quieting a overthinking mind without putting you into couch lock mode. Definitely a good roadtrip strain as well as an everyday around the house strain. Been awhile since i found a good cart that’s built with quality & has quality oil.