Sunshine OG is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chemdawg and Sunshine Daydream. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Sunshine OG is a bright and uplifting strain that can energize your day and boost your creativity. Sunshine OG is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sunshine OG effects include feeling focused, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sunshine OG when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and anxiety. Bred by Savvy, Sunshine OG features flavors like citrus, tropical, and orange. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which gives it a fruity and floral aroma. The average price of Sunshine OG typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. Sunshine OG has a beautiful appearance, with light green buds that glisten with trichomes and orange hairs. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sunshine OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.