Super Boof reviews
Super Boof strain effects
Super Boof strain flavors
Super Boof strain helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
b........g
June 9, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
As a regular "waker-and-baker", I'm always looking for a great strain with which to start the day. I want that first hit to kick my brain into gear, get it focused and ready to dive deeply into whatever I'm working on. My baseline sativa day-starter is Durban Poison. That delivers a clean, wide beam of pure focus. Very even-feeling. Some sativas have another gear in them. There's focus plus another level of focus that wants to bore in on whatever it's pointed toward. Super Boof does that for me. That makes it an excellent day starter. Super Boof is lovely on the nose. It's comforting almost. It's sweet, vanilla-y with a hint of fruitiness. The smoke itself was inoffensive. Toasty on the exhale. I'm always about the effects more than smell and taste. That's where Super Boof caught my attention. The onset is Durban Poison like. Rising euphoria. Atop the euphoria is focus. Feels like it's rising up from somewhere inside my conscienceness. Suddenly, I'm several minutes into jotting notes about one of my ongoing creative projects. I can't remember when exactly I started jotting but there are now several pages of very good thoughts. That's what I'm after - a sativa that facilitates my creative process. Super Boof absolutely lives up to its "Super". The "Boof" is entirely ironic.
J........i
June 27, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Perfect strain to get you going for the day. There is a slight body high but you stay focused, uplifted and alert. Eventually it evens out to a nice stone where everything feels warm and fuzzy but no crash. Definitely worth a try if you like sativas
t........2
June 28, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
One of the better Hybrids I've smoked. It gets your head pretty up there but it'll set you down gently when you're done.
r........r
July 29, 2023
I have an extremely debilitating sliding Hiatal hernia right now and I'll be damned if this gem doesn't help with the gastro symptoms. pain, muscle aches and depression melt away with each pull, and it puts you in the mindset that I will make it through
a........a
June 19, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Suuuper boofed. Got rid of my body dysmorphia, feeling like the bad bitch I always knew I was ;)
K........a
August 22, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Talkative
Ok so I just smoked 2 bowls of SuperBoof and it has what I'd call a citrus kinda orange but not an orange if that makes since. I've been smoking weed everyday for 16 years and let me tell you... This right here is no joke! I would say only for experienced smokers. I feel my nerves going haywire... But it's a good haywire. That, and on like my third hit, it's like a wave just took over. That is what I really look for with my cannabis experience... It's how does it feel when I first hit it, and how strong it is. Idk I could go on for hours talking about this strain 10/10 rotten tomatoes 🍅 🤣
e........t
October 21, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Definitely my favorite strain. I smoke for chronic pain and I’ve never seen another strain handle my pain this well. I highly recommend this strain to manage pain or if you want to feel overall good.
N........8
September 22, 2023
Aroused
Giggly
Relaxed
Sleepy
20/10. This strain is magical. It is so purple and wonderful. It’s smells so tropical. It taste like cookies. It is a dope ass strain. I did a few bong packs and in blasted with my dad. Mega munchies. Space monkey mafia. Peace and love. >**<